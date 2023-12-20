Capitals Ivan Miroshnichenko Set To Break NHL Record For Longest (Non-Compound) Name On The Back Of His Sweater

Videos by OutKick

An NHL’s record is about to be shattered by recent Washington Capitals call-up winger Ivan Miroshnichenko.

That’s because according to Uni-Watch, the 19-year-old Russian will set the NHL record for the longest, non-compound name on the back of a jersey thanks to his 14-letter surname.

Miroshnichenko will make his NHL debut on Wednesday night when the Capitals play host to the New York Islanders in an important Metropolitan Division matchup (that division is so log-jammed that they’re all important).

He has spent most of his season playing with the AHL’s Hershey Bears where he’s been making the team’s equipment manager’s job a living hell every time he needs a new nameplate.

Until Miroschininko Mirochishenko Ivan takes the ice, the current record for the longest, non-compound name is 13 letters and is shared by goalie John Vanbiesbrouck and former Devil’s captain Jamie Langenbrunner.

Ivan Miroshnichenko played some preseason games with the Capitals but will make his NHL regular season debut on Wednesday. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ivan Miroshnichenko Ties Player From The 1920s But There’s An Asterisk

There have been longer names, but that’s why I keep saying “non-compound.” That’s just cheating. Anyone can hyphenate their parents’ names together, throw it on a jersey, and stake their claim to the NHL’s long-name throne.

I don’t go for that.

That’s why Ivan Miroschnichenko is the NHL’s undisputed long-name king… although there is kind of an asterisk… sort of.

There was another 14-letter surname that once graced NHL rinks. It belonged to John Brackenborough who played just seven games with the Boston Bruins during the 1925-26 season. That’s seven more games than the rest of us have.

However, guess what wasn’t a thing back then? Putting names on the back of NHL sweaters.

So, unfortunately, for Brackenborough, he doesn’t get a piece of the esteemed record for having the longest, non-compound name on the back of an NHL sweater.

Congratulations, Ivan Miroshnichenko. May the Caps equipment guy’s hand not cramp up while he tries to get your jersey ready.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle