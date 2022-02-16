Can’t Catch A Break: Zion Williamson Likely Headed For Additional Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Zion Williamson could require a second surgery on his right foot, per Christian Clark pic.twitter.com/eiJ1yk4xOR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2022

We wish we were wrong about Zion Williamson, but reports from Christian Clark say the former No. 1 overall pick might need a second foot surgery. Turns out playing at 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds wasn’t sustainable. Who knew?

Oh that’s right, Charles Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and many other notable NBA hosts. As you’d expect, the comment section is filled with conclusions like “bust,” but we are going to set the record straight:

Zion Williamson isn’t going to end up a flop due to a lack of talent — the 21-year-old power forward is at risk of failing because of his inability to stay on the floor. Can’t turn around a mediocre franchise standing on the sideline in street clothes, can ya? We sure hope Zion’s second surgery is more impactful than his first the way it was for 76ers’ star Joel Embiid a few years back. We all thought Embiid might fizzle out with lower leg injuries throughout his first few seasons, and we’re glad we were wrong.

It’s likely, however, that Zion Williamson needs to get in better shape before that can happen. That’s the bare minimum for a professional athlete.