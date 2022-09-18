Visibly Irritated Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Post-Fight Press Conference After Taking Shots At David Benavidez, Snapping At Reporter

Canelo Alvarez emerged from his rivalry bout against Gennadiy Golovkin with a smile on his face. But it didn’t last long during his post-fight press conference, which he quickly shut down after getting snappy with a reporter.

A clear victory over GGG on Saturday night saw Canelo retain his 168-pound undisputed championship. After the win, the 32-year-old will have a decision to make about who to fight next.

Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez poses with his belts and crown after defeating Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin to retain his undisputed super-middleweight crown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 17, 2022.

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Canelo is currently a network free agent and is free to line up the biggest and best boxing matches that will sell the most PPVs. The most likely option is a rematch with Dmitry Bivol for a light heavyweight title.

Should that fall through, or if Bivol loses to Gilberto Ramirez in November, then Canelo may need to shift his focus. That could set him up to fight Jermall Charlo for a title at 160 pounds.

It Could Also Set Up The Long-Discussed Matchup Between Canelo Alvarez And David Benavidez

A bout with Benavidez, who has both a size and youth advantage over Canelo, would also take place within the super middleweight division. The former, who is 7 years younger than the latter, had a lot to say after Saturday’s fight.

“Trash ass fight,” Benavidez posted on Instagram. “But that’s what y’all want to see 😂”

In addition, he had a lot to say about Canelo after his father talked a lot of talk in the week leading up to Saturday. Benavidez called it “f**king bullsh*t” that Canelo is not fighting Mexicans and said that he is up to the challenge of taking on one of the greats.

After beating GGG by unanimous decision, Canelo was asked about Benavidez and his family’s comments. In addition, he was asked whether Benavidez “counts” as a Mexican fighter, which Canelo recently stated that he doesn’t wish to face going forward.

“I don’t know. Anything can happen,” Canelo said. “When I say I don’t want to fight Mexicans, it’s because I represent Mexico. That’s why. But I don’t care. I’ll fight anybody. All my entire life — anybody. … I hear (Benavidez’s) dad talking a lot of shit, but what has he accomplished? Nothing. (He’s beaten) one single champion, Anthony Dirrell. Please. … Don’t lack respect when you talk about me. I’ve faced the best out there and never ducked anyone.”

To follow-up, a reporter asked whether Benavidez and others should fight each other before a potential bout with Canelo. Although the press conference was scheduled to end anyway, a visibly frustrated Canelo made it clear that he would not be answering any more questions.

“I don’t f**king care,” he said before walking off.

Here are Canelo’s full comments: