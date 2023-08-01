Canadian Soccer Player Allysha Chapman Goes OFF In Women’s World Cup Tirade

Videos by OutKick

Don’t mess around with this angry Canadian footballer!

A one-sided match in the Women’s World Cup between Canada and Australia led to an expletive-filled tirade, heard on live TV, before the final whistle.

Profane Tirade At Women’s World Cup Blasts On Live TV

Canadian defender Allysha Chapman had an obscene response for Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson after she collided with Australian forward Hayley Raso.

Allysha Chapman of Canada has words with the referee during the Women’s World Cup football match between Canada and Australia. (Photo by Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chapman and Raso collided as they contested for the ball at the 64th-minute mark.

Australia enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Allysha Chapman collided with Raso enough to send the Matildas player to the ground, waiting for medical attention in agony. Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded Australia a penalty for Chapman’s tackle.

Gustavsson didn’t like the sight of Chapman’s aggression. She had a jaw-dropping response ready in the chamber.

“She f**king jumped into me you tw*t!” Allysha Chapman shouted at Gustavsson.

Her choice words blared across live broadcasts of the game. Two separate channels acknowledged the hot-mic tirade by Chapman, as relayed by Fox News Digital, and tried playing it off.

“Allysha Chapman looked over to Tony Gustavsson and said some pretty stern words,” Channel 7’s David Basheer commented.

Chapman and the Canadian team got their rears handed to them, 4-0. Australia and a gleeful Tony Gustavsson advance to play Nigeria.

Referee Stephanie Frappart announces the decision after the Video Assistant Referee review to award Australia a penalty while Allysha Chapman of Canada protests. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)