Canadian Man Harry Dick Has Had About Enough Of People Stealing The Street Sign Named After Him

A man in Canada with a name that sounds like something Bart Simpson would make up for a prank call to Moe’s Tavern is done with people stealing the street sign with his name on it.

That man is Harry Dick, he of Eganville, Ontario. That’s about 75 miles southwest of downtown Ottawa, and he is speaking about the repeated theft of the street sign for Harry Dick Road.

Dick’s family has lived on the same parcel of land for over a century, 5 generations of Dicks have called the property home. Harry Dick — whose real name is John Henry, but has gone by Harry his entire life — was born on the property and moved into a house there with his wife Lois in 1957.

The road the property sits on didn’t have a name, according to Lois Dick, and she said it just became Harry Dick Road.

“Nobody asked us what to name the road, it was just named,” Lois Dick told CBC. “And so Harry Dick Road. Well, people think that’s very, very funny, and the signs started to disappear.”

I mean… it is a little funny.

But of course, the sign itself became a hot item for thieves, and now it gets stolen at a rate of 3 to four times per year.

That’s unfortunate because someone has to pay to replace it. I’ve never bought a street sign but if you told me it cost $40 I’d believe you, and if you told me it cost $400 I’d believe you.

There Have Been Many Attempts To Thwart Harry Dick Road Street Sign Thieves

The local township did try to thwart would-be sign stealers by taking a page out of the City of Philadelphia’s playbook. They greased the pole upon which the Harry Dick Road sign sits.

At a recent township meeting the idea of welding the sign to the pole was kicked around, and Dick’s grandson even considered electrifying the pole.

They once installed cameras to catch the sign thieves, but the camera was stolen.

I’m beginning to think the issue isn’t that the sign says Harry Dick Road. It just sounds like there are some serious kleptomaniacs up in the Great White North.

Harry Dick Road’s sign isn’t even the only frequent target. Township Mayor Jennifer Murphy recently said during a meeting that the other signs had been stolen. That includes the one for nearby Hussey Road is frequently stolen as well.

“I think they’re a bunch of idiots, but they’re very smart, they don’t get caught. But what can they do with these signs?” Lois Dick asked.

I hate to break it to you Lois, but I can think of a ton of ideas. Hang it in a dorm room or a man cave. Give it to your buddy as a gag gift. Put it overtop of another street sign as a goof. Maybe just put it in your living room as a conversation piece for when company drops by.

That said, I feel bad that these folks are having to deal with this on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, the township has mulled over the idea of renaming Harry Dick Road. Which is a real bummer for Harry Dick.

It’s also a pain for everyone who would have to change their address.

