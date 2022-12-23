Canada Tells People That Santa’s Nice List Is About Wearing Masks And Getting Vaccinated

In case you thought governments would ever stop promoting COVID policies would ever stop, Canada is here to end that disillusion.

Canada has been one of the world’s worst countries with regards to COVID measures, and their inaccurate messaging continues even into December 2022.

Their chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, recently released a propaganda short designed to manipulate children.

The traditional story of Santa’s list has been that he checks to make sure children have been good or bad throughout the year.

But now, Canada is telling the public that being good or bad is about following their public health orders.

It’s even worse than it sounds.

Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 21, 2022

Cringeworthy acting and dialogue aside, do they not see how utterly dystopian and embarrassing this is?

Manipulating the public, especially children, by using Mrs. Claus to promote being “up-to-date” on COVID vaccinations and boosters?

Especially because recent news has confirmed that vaccinated individuals make up a significant majority of COVID deaths.

READ: WASHINGTON POST ADMITS THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE MAKE UP MAJORITY OF COVID DEATHS

Not that data or reality has ever stopped public health bureaucrats from repeating their activist agenda ad nauseam.

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Getty Images)

Canada’s Inexcusable Messaging

Something as innocuous and part of Christmas tradition as Santa’s list is now a propaganda tool for delusional health officials.

Wearing a mask in crowded indoor public spaces is entirely useless. Being “up-to-date” on vaccinations also has a minimal effect on keeping holiday gatherings “safe.”

READ: NEW COVID BOOSTER SHOTS DON’T WORK AS WELL AS ‘EXPERTS’ CLAIMED

It’s ridiculous and offensive to manipulate the public with this type and of anti-reality messaging.

But that’s exactly what Canada and many other places around the world continue to do.

Admitting they were wrong about the effectiveness of masks and boosters would be utterly disqualifying.

So they continue the charade indefinitely, causing immense harm in the process.

The risk-benefit of COVID boosters for children is debatable, at best. But public health authorities like Tam have focused on universal vaccination regardless.

So the charade continues, indefinitely. School districts continue to mandate masks, healthcare settings are still forcibly masked, and millions still believe they work despite the evidence.

Like many of her ideology, Tam thinks that we need to spend more money to combat COVID misinformation.

The first step to counter COVID misinformation would be to stop her from spreading it.