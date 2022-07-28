MLB Remains Complicit With Canadian Vax Mandates: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

Communist-wannabe Canada is mucking up America’s pastime, and if the MLB or MLBPA had any guts at all, they’d put an end to it right now.

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to enjoy a competitive advantage playing from home — which prohibits traveling, unvaccinated players coming from America from participating — Tomi says it’s time to end the absurdity of the mandatory vaccination rule and get back to baseball.

“Canada, our friendly yet increasingly communist neighbor to the North has a mandatory COVID vaccine mandate thanks to their almighty Prime Minister Sir Trudeau Lord of the Dorks,” Tomi shared on Wednesday’s episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

“However, the fact that Major League Baseball, and worse, the MLB Players Association has allowed this mandate to muck up the league for the other 29 teams is an embarrassment to the game and to the Americans who invented it.”

Tomi called out the Canadian team for hiding behind the mandate and welcoming diluted competition.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are getting away with what amounts to competitive murder,” she added. “Some of the best players on the best teams have had to sit out of away games up North simply because they made the personal choice not to get vaxxed.

Tomi Lahren has some Final Thoughts on Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.