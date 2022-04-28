Can Elon Musk Fix McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines?

Bringing free speech back to Twitter might be Elon Musk’s mission statement, but let’s be real: there’s an even more pressing issue that needs to be resolved.

And unlike restoring the marketplace of ideas, this one is sure to have 100% support from Americans everywhere. Of course I’m talking about our precious McDonald’s ice cream machines. When it comes to the uncertainty of the NFL Draft, the likelihood of the Jaguars nailing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is as good as you going through the McDonald’s drive thru at 2 a.m. and the ice cream machine is actually working.

Now we know that after spending $44 billion for the social media company that Musk has the capability to fix the machines — or so you would think. But as Musk tweeted Wednesday, even this might be out of his reach.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Well isn’t that just sad. I was really looking forward to gettin’ my M&M McFlurry on tonight, but I guess that will have to be tabled.

