Campbell Camels ‘Christening The Bats’ With Energy Drinks Is Best Pregame Tradition In College Baseball

Campbell baseball has been on an absolute tear in recent years. The Camels have received a postseason bid in each of the last four years and returned again as a No. 2 seed in 2023.

A new tradition plays an undeniable role in their success.

Campbell University, which went 44-13 during the regular season and Big South conference tournament, is located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, about an hour outside of Raleigh. It was placed in the South Carolina Regional and traveled 200 miles southeast for the weekend.

The Camels played three-seed North Carolina State on Friday and lost, but rallied back on Saturday with a win over Central Connecticut State in an elimination game. As a result, they advanced to a rematch against the Wolfpack on Sunday.

To help get their bats going, they hold a very sacred ritual before every game. It is the best new tradition in college baseball.

Campbell baseball christens the bats.

“The Bat Christening”



Take a look behind the scenes to find out the history of @GoCamelsBSB most secret ritual 🤝@realjackellis x @AndySchuldt pic.twitter.com/RV1PZFoe75 — Campbell Baseball (@GoCamelsBSB) May 1, 2022

It’s not unlike Pedro Cerrano in Major League.

About 10 minutes before first pitch, two players exit the dugout with all of the team’s bats in hand. From there, the christening ceremony begins.

7 minutes until first pitch, and the bats have been blessed for the Camels. They will be looking to get the offense going earlier today than their first two games against an NC State team that held them down in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/bFvhTNwyQb — AJ Sessions (@AJ_DaBomb13) June 4, 2023

One player takes a knee in front of the bat. The other stands on the other end and takes a sip from an energy drink before passing it to his teammate.

He, too, takes a sip from the energy drink and holds it in his mouth as he is knighted. Once that is done, the kneeling player sprays the energy drink over the bats. The standing player pours the drink over the bats.

At that point, the bats are christened and it’s time to play ball.

The sacred tradition is designed to provide the bats with the energy they need to hit. It gives the bats some juice and it certainly got things going on Sunday!

The bat christening is the best tradition in college baseball. And it’s working!