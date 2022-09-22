Camille Kostek Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

Camille Kostek is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran now. The former New England Patriots cheerleader has appeared in the pages of the magazine five times, including on the cover in 2019.

She was back in form-fitting swimwear for the magazine in 2022. On Wednesday, Camille shared a behind-the-scenes look at what she calls “the making of THE SHOT” from her shoot in St. Croix.

The shot she’s referring is of her in a skimpy white one-piece holding on to a boat’s mast. The video shows Camille getting into position for the stunning pictures.

A Dream Come True For Camille Kostek

Appearing in the magazine was a goal of Camille’s back when she was a teenager. She talked about that during a recent podcast appearance.

“My why is when I looked at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine when I was 15 years old,” she said on The Viall Files podcast.

“When I see these women on the pages, it did something for me like oh, they’re raw and they’re real. It was the first time that I saw hips and thighs in a magazine. That I saw freckles. I didn’t see all the Photoshop and everything has to be just so and just right and high and tight. It was real to me and that spoke to me at such a young age.”

Camille Kostek attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue. (Getty Images)

Camille’s hips, thighs, and freckles have all graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. It’s helped take her modeling career to the next level.

She revealed during her appearance on The Viall Files that she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit without a modeling agent. In other words nothing was handed to her.

Despite having to overcome obstacles like not having an agent, she’s gone from an NFL cheerleader to being know as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend to a swimsuit model in a span of a few years.

That’s impressive. Almost as impressive as the behind-the-scenes look she shared.