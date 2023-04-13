Cameron Young Makes One Of The Most Insane Birdies You’ll Ever See After Awful Tee Shot At RBC Heritage

Videos by OutKick

Following The Masters, most great players take the week off. But, this year’s RBC Heritage is an elevated event on the PGA Tour. So, most of the best players are teeing it up, including World Golf’s #14 player Cameron Young.

Young played well Sunday at Augusta, shooting a final round 68. That got him into the Top 10 of The Masters where he finished tied for 7th with Viktor Hovland.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile shakes hands with Cameron Young of the United States on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hovland parlayed that seventh place finish with an incredible round at Harbour Town, the site of this week’s RBC Heritage. Hovland shot 64 and leads the tournament at seven-under par.

While Hovland teed off in the early wave, Cameron Young played in the afternoon groups. And his tournament started nearly as badly as a tournament can start.

Young stepped to the first hole with driver in hand. And he hooked his tee shot badly to the left. So badly in fact, that the commentators on the Golf Channel wondered why he wasn’t hitting a provisional.

“That’s out-of-bounds,” one commentator declared.

But the ball was not out of bounds. It was just badly positioned behind a mass of trees.

Cameron Young’s tee shot on the first hole at the RBC Heritage did not go as planned. (Screenshot: PGA Tour app)

The ball only traveled about 250 yards. For a long-hitter like Young, that’s pretty terrible.

But you don’t become one of the 15 best golfers in the world if the rest of your game isn’t stellar, too.

So Young lined up behind his terrible tee shot and tried to figure out what he was going to do.

He decided to try and hit a crazy hook around the trees and onto the green. And, it worked to perfection.

Another angle of Cameron Young's insane approach @RBC_Heritage 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ug75Yuf78I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 13, 2023

Young hit it to about 5 feet and sank the birdie putt.

This is what most amateurs would call a “hero shot.” We take them on all the time because, well, why not?

But most good golfers would advise “taking your medicine,” pitching it back into play and then go from there.

Cam Young is officially a hero. And now, when I’m in the trees on Saturday, I will happily proclaim that I’m going to “pull a Cam Young.”

Then, I will proceed to hit the ball right into the tree in front of me.

Golf!