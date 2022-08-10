Cameron Young Could Reportedly Join LIV Golf Following FedEx Cup Playoffs

Just 24 hours after Cameron Smith was linked to a move to LIV Golf, reports indicate another Cameron could be following him to the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to The Times UK, Young “could well follow Smith to LIV Golf” after the FedEx Cup Playoffs wrap-up next month. Both Young and Smith are teeing it up this week in Memphis for the first Playoff event.

Young has not and is not scheduled, to speak with the media prior to Thursday’s opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Smith however did speak to the media on Tuesday but didn’t offer much when pressed about the report that he may soon join LIV Golf.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs, that’s all I’m here for, I have no comment on that,” Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, told the press.

Cameron Smith hits us with the "no comment" when asked about joining LIV Golf

Young, currently the No. 17 player in the world, is having a very strong rookie campaign on the PGA Tour. With a total of seven Top 10 finishes including a T-3 finish at the PGA Championship and a solo second at The Open, Young has PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors all but wrapped up.

Losing both Camerons would be a painful 1-2 punch for the PGA Tour to endure.

