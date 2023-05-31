Cameron Norrie Re-Ignites His Beef With Novak Djokovic At The French Open, Which Probably Won’t End Too Well

Videos by OutKick

Novak Djokovic doesn’t need any extra motivation in his quest for what would be his third French Open title, but Cameron Norrie may have given some to the Serb.

Djokovic and Norrie, the top-ranked British men’s player, got into it a bit earlier this month at the Italian Open when Norrie hit The Joker to win a point.

Djokovic and Norrie were in a tightly contested fourth game in the second set of their match in Italy. After a lengthy rally, Djokovic was just able to get his racket onto the ball near the net and popped it high into the air. Clearly thinking the point was over, Djokovic turned his back, but Norrie didn’t seem to notice, or maybe he simply didn’t care.

Djokovic immediately turned around and stared down the Brit after the point.

Djokovic ultimately won the match over Norrie, but the point still weighed on his mind during his post-match presser.

“He’s allowed to take a medical timeout. He’s allowed to hit a player. He’s allowed to say ‘C’mon’ in the face more or less every single point from basically the first game,” Djokovic said. “Those are the things that we players know in the locker room. It’s not fair play, it’s not how we treat each other.”

Cameron Norrie Boldly Criticizes Novak Djokovic

Leading into the second round of the French Open, Norrie rather boldly decided to re-ignite his drama with the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Norrie didn’t appreciate Djokovic showing up to their match in Italy late.

“He wanted some more time on the physio bed and the match was scheduled for 11am,” Norrie said. “And we walked out maybe 11:12am, 11:13am. I don’t think he saw any problem with that.

“He never said anything to me. And he never apologized. I asked: ‘Was that OK to do that?’. They [the officials] said: ‘Yeah, it is within the rules’. After 15 minutes, he gets defaulted. I said: ‘OK’, and I continued warming up. I’ve never seen that before from any player. Regardless if it’s a tennis match or not, you turn up on time for whatever it is.”

While it’s tame ‘trash talk’ from Norrie, getting on Djokovic’s bad side isn’t exactly the smartest plan of action.

If the two continue to win in France, they would meet each other in the semifinals, which would be special for all tennis fans.