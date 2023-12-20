Cameron Diaz: Married Couples Should Sleep In Separate Beds, Have Separate Houses

Videos by OutKick

Does this sound like a healthy marriage to you?

Actress Cameron Diaz, who is married to Good Charlotte guitarist, made the claim this week on Molly Sims and Emese Gormley’s “Lipstick oon the Rim” podcast that marriages should be about coulples having separate beds … AND separate houses.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” the 51-year-old Diaz said. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” she added.

OMG, Cameron!

Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

The There’s Something About Mary star then claimed these old thoughts that she had before getting married. “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” Diaz told the podcasting tandem.

Say what?

You went from saying married couples should have separate beds and houses to saying it’s #fakenews and it’s the way you felt before 2015.

Make up your mind, Cam!

I sat there and listened to four women rip on their husbands for snoring for way too long today and the podcast hosts didn’t even dive into Diaz’s sleeping arrangements. One of them commented how Cameron’s beliefs on separate beds and houses would cause headlines and then that was it. They moved on.

More and more couples are choosing the separate bed marriages like Diaz says should be the norm. According to a January survey conducted by the International Housewares Association for the New York Times, 1 in 5 couples sleep in separate bedrooms and two-thirds of those couples sleep in separate bedrooms every single night.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden ​seen on a night out at Sparrow Italia – Mayfair restaurant on December 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

ONE in FIVE couples aren’t sleeping in bed together. Let that sink in.

In 2022, Carson Daly made headlines when he told the world he was going through a “sleep divorce” with his wife where some nights he’s in bed and on other nights he sleeps on a couch or in the guest room.

Keep in mind that the separate bed thing didn’t stop Carson and his wife, Siri, from engaging in sexual relations. The couple has four children.

While the separate bedroom setup seems to be all the rage amongst married people, the separate house trend is also rising. Weirdo Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts believe in it as do a disturbingly high number of Americans. The U.S. Census reported that a whopping 3.89 million American married adults lived apart.

The New York Times reported this year that women are driving the numbers higher.

“Even before the pandemic, women’s well-being had been a driver of the decision to live apart,” the Times reported. “Living apart can be a way for women to reap the benefits of marriage — love, commitment, support — while avoiding the burdens that traditionally come with being a wife, including the disproportionate amount of work that tends to fall on them at home.”

Interesting.

It’s also interesting where society stands as we enter 2024. Marriage is down nearly 60% over the last 50 years. Birth rates are flat. The number of married people living in separate houses and sleeping in separate beds is rising fast.

And Gen Z is having less sex.

Seems like the United States is in a good spot.

Carry on. Nothing to see here.