Camera Catches Maryland Fans Struggling To Spell ‘Terps,’ Wind Up With ‘Strep’

Some Maryland Terrapins fans did their best to support their team on Saturday with their cross-Mason-Dixon line foes the Penn State Nittany Lions in town.

Support the team they did. Spell correctly they did not.

The group of fans went with a tried and true body paint classic. Each one through a letter on their chest. They didn’t have nine dudes on hand to spell out “TERRAPINS,’ but they did have six so they spelled out “TERPS” with the extra man pulling punctuation duty.

Maryland Fans Showed That Spelling Can Be So Difficult That You Wind Up With ‘Strep’

Spelling is hard. We’re not all 12-year-old nerds ripping through the Scripps National Spelling Bee. It’s a pretty big part of my job, and I still struggel struggle with it. I just finished up an article and I think I had to look up how to spell “Cincinnati” at least two or three times.

Is it two Ns or two Ts? Just a total pain, so I have some sympathies for those who struggle to properly string letters together.

I don’t think for a second that these guys can’t spell Terps (although after a day of tailgating before kickoff might make it a little trickier). They were either taking a goof photo or these derpy Terps simply ran afoul of rule numero uno of painting letters on your chest.

I always saw it this way: if you’re going to do the body paint letters thing, take note of who is on your right and left. They must be there at all times so that your word remains spelled correctly. It’s just the way the universe works that the second you decide to hop out of position — boom — TV cameras.

Now you all look like total doofuses, because one guy jumped out of position momentarily.

This sort of thing requires a team effort, and there’s no “I” team.

Just so these guys know, there’s no “I” In “TERPS” either…Or “STREP,” for that matter.

