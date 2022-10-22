San José State Postpones Football Game After Freshman Running Back Tragically Dies In Scooter Accident

Saturday’s game between San José State and New Mexico State will not be played as scheduled after Spartans running back Camdan McWright was killed on Friday morning. It has been postponed.

McWright, a freshman, was just 18 years old.

According to law enforcement, he was riding on an electric scooter at around 6:53am PT. McWright steered into an intersection just off of campus and was struck by a local high school bus. He was declared dead on the scene.

Fatal collision involving school bus in San Jose. ⁦@CHPSanJose⁩ in charge with ⁦@BobNBC⁩ providing #update for this #BayArea story I’ve been working on since 6:50ish when it was first reported. pic.twitter.com/yO4rMZA0xx — Henry Mulak (@HMulak) October 21, 2022

*BREAKING* 18 yo man on rental e-scooter hit and killed by school bus at 10th & Reed in San Jose. CHP: school bus driver had the green light when man entered intersection. pic.twitter.com/l7PLFYP5nn — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) October 21, 2022

Authorities said that they do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.” — San José State head coach Brent Brennan

In response to the tragic incident, both schools have agreed to postpone Saturday’s game, which was scheduled to be the Aggies’ homecoming. New Mexico State was extremely understanding and considerate. Some things are bigger than football and this is one of those things.

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, we have made the decision with New Mexico State to postpone the game, originally scheduled for this Saturday to a future date in the 2022 schedule. I want to publicly acknowledge Mario Moccia (NMSU AD), Jerry Kill (NMSU football coach) and Braun Cartwright (NMSU Deputy AD) for their efforts in accommodating this request during this very difficult time.” — San José State Director of Athletics Jeff Konya

The team will also honor McWright with a candlelight vigil at the scene of the accident.