Cam Smith Withdraws From BMW Championships And Everyone Is Pointing To LIV Golf As The Reason Why

“[Smith] has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup,” his agent Bud Martin said in a statement

Smith is coming off of a T-13 finish in last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and sits third in the FedEx Cup standings. While missing this week’s BMW Championship will only hurt his chances of winning the FedEx Cup, he should comfortably find himself inside the Top 30 at week’s end to advance to the Playoff finale at East Lake.It’s been an eventful week or so for Smith, to say the least.

Ahead of last week’s event in Memphis, it was reported that Smith had already signed on to join LIV Golf for a fee of over $100 million. He was asked about the report in his pre-tournament press conference but offered no comment about the situation.

On top of that, Smith was in the middle of a bizarre ruling on Sunday ahead of his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Just before teeing off, he was handed a two-stroke penalty for an improper drop he took early in his round on Saturday.

Given the rumors and reports floating around, some golf fans on Twitter are convinced his WD this week is linked to LIV Golf.

I’ll see your 2 stroke penalty and raise you a WD. 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 on his way out the door. https://t.co/ExeJlt5kL1 — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) August 15, 2022

The cool thing is that Twitter will simply wish him well in his recovery and won't try to connect any dots whatsoever. https://t.co/B34KGyPkcJ — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 15, 2022