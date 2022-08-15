Cam Smith Withdraws From BMW Championships And Everyone Is Pointing To LIV Golf As The Reason Why

Cam Smith has officially withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, citing a hip injury. Folks on social media aren’t exactly buying his reasoning given the reports and rumors out there linking the Aussie with a move to LIV Golf.
Smith is coming off of a T-13 finish in last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and sits third in the FedEx Cup standings. While missing this week’s BMW Championship will only hurt his chances of winning the FedEx Cup, he should comfortably find himself inside the Top 30 at week’s end to advance to the Playoff finale at East Lake.It’s been an eventful week or so for Smith, to say the least.
Ahead of last week’s event in Memphis, it was reported that Smith had already signed on to join LIV Golf for a fee of over $100 million. He was asked about the report in his pre-tournament press conference but offered no comment about the situation.
On top of that, Smith was in the middle of a bizarre ruling on Sunday ahead of his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Just before teeing off, he was handed a two-stroke penalty for an improper drop he took early in his round on Saturday.
Given the rumors and reports floating around, some golf fans on Twitter are convinced his WD this week is linked to LIV Golf.
I’ll see your 2 stroke penalty and raise you a WD. 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 on his way out the door. https://t.co/ExeJlt5kL1
— Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) August 15, 2022
The cool thing is that Twitter will simply wish him well in his recovery and won't try to connect any dots whatsoever. https://t.co/B34KGyPkcJ
— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 15, 2022
"hip discomfort" https://t.co/n8igvWaKdO pic.twitter.com/3NAbFoX3YW
— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) August 15, 2022
Translation: https://t.co/fwY9TZVpsl pic.twitter.com/HSK0sBwbbh
— Dan Hauser (@DanHauserGolf) August 15, 2022
I wonder how much Norman and LIV paid him to sit out this week https://t.co/SogFLcZhlb
— Hellacious Bombs (@hellacious_bomb) August 15, 2022
#LIVGolf https://t.co/dif7VRYjNV pic.twitter.com/spgjULByBg
— Isaac Acosta (@Acosta101) August 15, 2022
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
He hurt that hip trying to push that wheelbarrow full of cash all the way from Saudi Arabia!
Could also be the PGA forcing him out under the radar. It would be a pretty bad look for them if he wins the FedEx Cup and then bolts right after….