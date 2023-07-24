Cam Newton Roasts Fan Who Tried To Troll The Former QB: ‘We Don’t Got The Same Bank Account’

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton last took an NFL snap in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers. He’s expressed a desire to continue playing, but there doesn’t seem to be much appetite around the league for the 34-year-old former MVP quarterback.

He made a lot of money playing football and he’s not afraid to let people know. At a recent event, a spectator decided to troll Newton.

Quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers during his most recent NFL season, 2021. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“How many rings you got?” the spectator sarcastically asked.

“None!” Newton replies emphatically.

“We got the same amount,” the spectator retorts

“But we don’t got the same bank account,” Newton fires back before shouting and doing a mock masturbation … celebration? Apparently this line required a full-on display of Newton’s perceived masculinity.

Some might call it “asserting dominance.”

The fan, not amused, responds to Newton’s … uh … dance?

“You’re too famous to be acting like that.”

Fan: How many rings you got? We got the same amount.



Cam Newton: None but we don’t got the same bank account.



(via TT/kylesantangelo) pic.twitter.com/vyKABRT51v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 24, 2023

Cam Newton definitely made a TON of money playing quarterback in the NFL, mostly from the Panthers

Newton isn’t lying — I don’t know this spectator, but I don’t think he’s in Newton’s tax bracket. According to Sportrac.com, Newton earned around $130 million during his NFL career. And that’s just salary from the teams.

That doesn’t include all the endorsement deals and other streams of income for a player who won an MVP and led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance following a 15-1 regular season in 2015.

Prior to that 2015 season, the Panthers inked him to a five-year, $103.8 million deal. However, he only appeared in one playoff game — a loss — after that Super Bowl run.

And, I have to agree with the fan’s last point: why is Cam Newton jumping around and pretending to masturbate on fans?

If he truly wants to play in the NFL this season, that isn’t helping his cause.