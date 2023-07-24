Cam Newton Roasts Fan Who Tried To Troll The Former QB: ‘We Don’t Got The Same Bank Account’

Videos by OutKick
Cam Newton last took an NFL snap in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers. He’s expressed a desire to continue playing, but there doesn’t seem to be much appetite around the league for the 34-year-old former MVP quarterback.
He made a lot of money playing football and he’s not afraid to let people know. At a recent event, a spectator decided to troll Newton.
“How many rings you got?” the spectator sarcastically asked.
“None!” Newton replies emphatically.
“We got the same amount,” the spectator retorts
“But we don’t got the same bank account,” Newton fires back before shouting and doing a mock masturbation … celebration? Apparently this line required a full-on display of Newton’s perceived masculinity.
Some might call it “asserting dominance.”
The fan, not amused, responds to Newton’s … uh … dance?
“You’re too famous to be acting like that.”
Cam Newton definitely made a TON of money playing quarterback in the NFL, mostly from the Panthers
Newton isn’t lying — I don’t know this spectator, but I don’t think he’s in Newton’s tax bracket. According to Sportrac.com, Newton earned around $130 million during his NFL career. And that’s just salary from the teams.
That doesn’t include all the endorsement deals and other streams of income for a player who won an MVP and led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance following a 15-1 regular season in 2015.
Prior to that 2015 season, the Panthers inked him to a five-year, $103.8 million deal. However, he only appeared in one playoff game — a loss — after that Super Bowl run.
And, I have to agree with the fan’s last point: why is Cam Newton jumping around and pretending to masturbate on fans?
If he truly wants to play in the NFL this season, that isn’t helping his cause.
This article blows. Cam Newton is one of the biggest pieces of SHIT to ever take the NFL field. I know from personal experience through myself and multiple colleagues. He is beneath dirt when it comes to treating other people. This fan should’ve just responded “Then I was worth what I’ve been paid, and you failed miserably”. Because that is true. Cam never came through when it mattered in the pros. He is Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manzeil, Jarod Goff, whoever…a #1 pick who never got there. (and did I mention he is a POS human being?)
When you use money as a retort in an online argument, you have lost. You just don’t do it. Of course, Cam Newton isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer (or any drawer), so it’s to be expected.