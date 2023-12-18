Cam Newton Shares Absurd Take On Why He’s Not On A Team

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton thinks his decline in play isn’t the reason he’s not on an NFL roster.

The former Panthers and Patriots QB was a shell of his old self when he exited the league following the 2021 season. It was obvious to anyone with eyes that the Cam Newton who once dominated the league was no longer around.

However, the Auburn Heisman winner has a very different theory. It’s not about stats and his ability to play. He’s apparently scary.

Newton said the following on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy’s V-103 (via Bleacher Report):

I scare people. Because you can’t control me. I’m not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to ‘cut your dreads.’ They would’ve told me without telling me to just ‘be a little quiet.’ They would’ve told me without telling me, ‘Why you making it about you — how you dress?’ But as some of us know in this space, I dress like this every day. This ain’t a facade. This ain’t a front. This is me.

Time for Cam Newton to get a reality check.

The idea Cam Newton isn’t on an NFL roster because he has a unique personality and can’t be controlled (his words, not mine) is just absolutely absurd.

Does he think he’s the only guy in the NFL like that? Of course not. The reason why Cam Newton isn’t in the NFL is very simple.

He’s not worth a contract at this point in his career, especially when you factor in that he still wants big money to play.

Will Cam Newton ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his final two seasons in the NFL, Newton went 7-13 with 12 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions. That is an atrocious TD:INT ratio. Even being a mobile QB isn’t enough to offset having more INTs than TDs. No team can win with that QB play, and the Patriots and Panthers had to learn that firsthand.

The man lost his last five games in the NFL. Yet, he thinks he’s not on a roster because people are scared of him? Give me a break. Numbers don’t lie.

Why is Cam Newton not on an NFL roster? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If Newton was still playing at a high level, then he’d be on a roster. The NFL is a business. Money and winning dictates decisions at the end of the day. Going 7-13 in Newton’s final 20 appearances with horrible passing stats explains the entire reason why he’s not in the league. It has nothing to do with whether or not people think he’s scary.