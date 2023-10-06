Cam Newton Has Delusional Stance On Signing With The Jets

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton wants everyone to know he won’t play for the Jets unless they offer him a significant deal.

The Jets are currently riding with Zach Wilson at QB after Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending injury. Despite fans and analysts suggesting the team sign a veteran starter, the Jets seem content riding with Zach Wilson. However, Cam Newton made it clear he won’t sign unless he gets the bag…..something that isn’t even on the table.

“You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro. I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal, bro. Those days are over with. I’d be wasting my time. Because I will tell you, if you don’t think that I could be on roster right now, I could, but it’s bigger than that to me,” Newton claimed in an interview with RGIII.

You heard that correctly, folks. Cam Newton is too good to sign for $5.5 million to play for the Jets. He needs to see some real money.

I respect this stance from Cam Newton because it’s honestly hilarious. He won’t sign with the Jets unless they hand him a huge deal.

There wasn’t any speculation to begin with the Jets were going to pursue the Heisman winning QB, and he’s now ruling it out by claiming they have to make him a huge offer. That’s something that is simply never going to happen.

This is like a guy claiming he’s single because he only dates supermodels and he hasn’t found the right one just yet.

He’s not single because he’s insufferable and broke. He’s single because he won’t date a woman, unless she’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Get your facts straight and don’t get it twisted.

Cam Newton rules out signing with the Jets unless they offer him big money. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It’s even funnier when you consider the fact Cam Newton hasn’t been good for a very long time. His last season was in 2021, and he threw four touchdowns, five interceptions and completed just 54.8% of his passes with the Panthers.

The former first overall pick seems to think it’s 2015 and not 2023. But again, don’t worry because he wouldn’t even consider signing with the Jets for anything less than a huge deal. It’s always good to rule something out that’s not on the table to begin with. I will also not be signing with the Detroit Lions to play running back for anything less than $10 million. Let’s just go ahead and put that on the record.

Will Cam Newton ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Cam Newton if he seriously wants to play again because his outlook won’t be great if he continues to demand big money. He’s just not worth it at this point.