Calvin Ridley, Mariah Carey Targets Of Gang-Related Home Robberies In Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Mariah Carey and other Atlanta-based celebrities all had their homes broken into recently, according to an indictment. A prosecutor announced the indictment targeting members of a violent street gang targeting Atlanta-area celebrities.

The crimes in the indictment include carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, home invasions and shootings. The acts were allegedly committed by members of the Drug Rich gang, which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said emerged in 2016.

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Marlo Hampton of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ have had their homes broken into, per the indictment.

“What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Willis said, according to ESPN.

“So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

Ridley, who was suspended for this season for gambling on games , has photos on Instagram showing him wearing expensive clothes and jewelry. He also has photos with luxury cars.

Carey is one of the most popular entertainers of her generation and worth a reported $320 million.

District Attorney Willis shared a message to members of the Drug Rich gang.

“I am not going to negotiate with gang members. I am not going to allow pleas,” she said. “We are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we’re going to send you to prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”