Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was an overwhelming success and Calvin Ridley is only set to advance that achievement. A team that had won just four games in each of the last two years combined went 9-8, won its first division title since 2017 and won an NFL playoff game for just the third time since the turn of the millennium.

Trevor Lawrence played a huge role in Jacksonville’s winning ways. He was awesome, especially down the stretch, and his leadership as a second-year player cannot be understated.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Marvin Jones Jr. were the top-three pass-catchers last year.

No disrespect to either Jones, but they aren’t necessarily superstars. The Jaguars added a superstar during the offseason.

Calvin Ridley is a superstar.

Although the 28-year-old receiver did not play last season because of a gambling suspension, and sat out most of 2021 with an injury, he’s back to full strength and ready to roll.

After going for 1,374 yards with Atlanta in 2020, the expectations are high for Ridley’s first year with his new team. Lawrence is going to love throwing him the ball— which is already clear during training camp.

The connection is starting to form!

Even though it’s just helmets at this point, Ridley is taking ankles.

One particular clip really put the newest Jacksonville receiver’s ability in perspective. Zay Jones went out first and ran a solid route. Ridley went second and looked much faster when compared to his predecessor.

It was as if someone hit fast forward on the remote and put him into overdrive.

Route-work



Doug Pederson standing right at the end of the route. pic.twitter.com/Yiy1tmMD8C — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 26, 2023

The Jaguars are going to be a really sexy pick out of the AFC South. It’s not hard to see why.

Not only did they win the division last year, they added Ridley. Look out.