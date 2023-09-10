Calvin Ridley Catches TD Pass From Trevor Lawrence For Jaguars In Return From NFL Suspension For Gambling

Videos by OutKick

As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for an entire year. He sat out the entire 2022-23 season. But during the suspension, the Falcons traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars wanted a weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ridley couldn’t play for Jacksonville after the trade because of the suspension. However, the NFL reinstated Ridley prior to this season. So, he made his return to the field for the first time in an NFL regular season game since October 24, 2021.

That’s a span of 686 days between NFL games for Calvin Ridley.

Calvin Ridley is catching passes from Trevor Lawrence for the Jacksonville Jaguars during his first NFL regular season game since October 2021. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

But he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had absolutely no trouble getting on the same page. Well, almost no trouble. The Jaguars went three-and-out on their first drive and Lawrence’s first pass attempt to Ridley fell incomplete.

Their next drive, though, everything changed. Lawrence hit Ridley for a 24-yard gain early in the series.

He followed that with a quick five-yard completion. Then, another short three-yard gain a few plays later.

And on third-and-seven from the Colts nine-yard line, Lawrence escaped a ton of pressure from the Indianapolis defense and found his new favorite target, Calvin Ridley.

Calvin Ridley caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in his first quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville won the AFC South last season while sorely lacking a weapon like Ridley.

Expectations are sky-high for the team this year. And after a drive like that and the connection shown between Lawrence and Ridley, expect those to only rise.