Call of Duty Superstar Nadia Amine: I Was Blacklisted From Tournaments Over Bikini Photos

2024 is starting off with a bang in the video game world.

Professional gamer Nadia Amine, 23, who dabbles in posting Instagram bikini photos because she understands that you need to be multi-faceted in 2024, created headlines across the Internet this week when she claimed to have been “completely black listed” from playing in tournaments hosted by game-maker Activision Blizzard.

Why would one of the best Call of Duty players in the world, as she claims to be, find herself on the blacklist?

Call of Duty Twitch streamer Nadia Amine says she has been blacklisted from playing in Activision Blizzard brand tournaments because she posts bikini photos. Nadia’s opponents say she’s a cheater. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III / Nadia Amine Twitch)

She says it’s due to bikini photos.

“Completely black listed from playing call of duty tournaments all for posting bikini pictures, never posted nudity one in my life. but again, the guys in the cod community can post their bare ass on social media. ggs,” Amine tweeted Wednesday.

Weird nerd behavior, right?

Amine says this punishment has to do with her work on a site called Passes, which is pretty much a ripoff of OnlyFans, but the site doesn’t allow nudity.

Here’s where things get interesting: Amine has been accused of cheating in the past.

Is it possible she’s being blacklisted for being a cheater? Is she the Jim Harbaugh (allegedly) of the gamer world?

“It’s sad to see instead of boys accepting a woman is better at them in a video game, they have to perpetuate the idea they cheated in order to sleep at night. it’s a hard reality to accept your dog s–t :(,” Amine fired back at the haters.

That just infuriated the haters, who gladly returned fire on their COD competitor.

“Nadia, change your name to Fraud. It’s what you are. You Doxx, Your cheating is obvious and blatant. Your like those people that get arrested after a crime then tell the cops you can’t arrest me you didn’t see me do it yourself,” a ruthless hater who goes by ReDoC tweeted at her.

Plenty of people were in line to take shots at Nadia.

“The fact that you think you should even be allowed to keep PLAYING this game (let alone participate in tournaments) when you blatantly disrespected the company that made it by breaking the terms of service YOU AGREED TO is beyond entitlement. That’s full on narcissism,” typed another hater.

While the Nadia Amine drama could be over Activision worrying about possible cheating, it’s not far-fetched to say someone is mad at bikini content. Back in December, Warzone gamer Liam “Jukeyz” James was banned from Activision tournaments for watching a bikini stream during a live tournament.

“During the tournament, players must stream their perspective. While a desk segment was happening, multiple streams were shown in the background. One of those was Jukeyz, who was in the middle of watching one of the many Just Chatting streams on Twitch. Activision deemed that enough for a ban,” eSports.gg reported.

The ban, Jukeyz claims, is for two months.