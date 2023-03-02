Pitt’s 280-Pound Defensive Tackle Looks Like Freight Train While Breaking Aaron Donald’s 40-Yard Dash Record

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is the fastest defensive tackle in NFL Combine history. Technically, since 2003, when the event became what it is today with official records, public interest and media coverage— but still.

Kancey’s speed cannot be understated. He can SCOOT for a big fella.

At 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Kancey measured-in one inch taller than his official listing at Pitt. He is the exact same height and five pounds lighter than fellow Panthers defensive tackle alumnus Aaron Donald.

Donald, who partook in the 2014 NFL Combine, was the previous record-holder for defensive tackles. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Pro Football Hall of Famer ran his 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds.

Kancey beat him by .01 of a second Thursday. He ran 4.73 unofficial, which was clocked at 4.67 official.

Kancey is considered slightly undersized at his position. He is projected to hear his name called anywhere from the first round to the third round. Likely closer to the the former than the latter.

Pittsburgh led the nation with 44 sacks in 2022. Kancey had 7.5 of them, even though he missed the last game of the regular season and the bowl game while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The redshirt junior said Wednesday that he was cleared to participate in the NFL Combine in the weeks leading up to the event. He chose not to partake in any other on-field drills.

Although Kancey will not be a full participant this week, he will be one of the biggest storylines to come out of Indianapolis with his record-breaking run. The next chance to beat the narrative that he’s too small to play defensive tackle will come March 29.

Kancey expects to participate in the full drills during his pro day back in Pennsylvania next month!