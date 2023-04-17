California Toyota Dealership Lobby Fight Impresses Potential Buyers

Videos by OutKick

We’ve seen airline brawls. We’ve seen stadium fights. We’ve seen grocery wars. We’ve seen Willie McGinest curb stomp (allegedly, but it sure looks like Willie unloads a few times) a dude at a restaurant.

But we’d never seen a Royal Rumble in a car dealership lobby. We’d never seen a full-scale, every man for himself, loser leaves town/the dealership showdown like what happened last week in Milpitas, California in the Envision Toyota of Milpitas showroom.

It’s one thing to see a couple of car dealers get into a nasty argument over stealing a customer, it’s another thing to see an entire office throwing punches like they’re participating in a Saturday night Chicago street riot.

Let’s get to the action!

Twitter user Ange says she stopped at the dealership to get her car serviced and was treated to a street brawl. She claims that all the men fighting work at the dealership.

Now, we cannot independently confirm that report, but we can confirm that is the Envision Toyota dealership after analyzing lobby images from the Envision Toyota Facebook page where people have started to test out their best jokes about the fight.

Ange further claims this was one of two fights. “I was shocked. But knew I had to record when I saw people running,” she added.