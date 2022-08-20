California Principal Calls Police to Remove 4-Year Old Boy From School For Not Wearing a Mask

Many people across the country believe COVID to be “over,” that pandemic policies are entirely behind us.

That’s because they don’t know what’s happening in far left areas across the country, where administrators and local politicians are still obsessively mandating and enforcing universal masking, especially on children.

This delusional commitment to the disproven policy of universal mask mandates is having far reaching, seemingly indefinite consequences.

The latest example comes from a horrifying story in Mountain View, California, the home of Google headquarters in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

At a local elementary school, a four year old boy was removed from school by a principal, blocked from re-entering, and forced to leave after the police were called:

Principal for @mvwschools called police on a four-year old for not wearing a mask.



The officer was cordial and understanding, but the child could not stay. The child has missed school most of this week.



There is no state or county school mask mandate where this school resides. pic.twitter.com/etfXFR11sJ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) August 18, 2022

The entire video is devastating, seeing a child who has every right to attend school as he normally would, with no fear of removal to assuage the fears of incompetent adults held captive by misinformation from pro-masking fanatics like Anthony Fauci.

Even if masks “worked” like the principal and school district claim they do, there’s no excuse for forcibly removing a four year old by calling the police.

Fanatical devotion to pseudoscience like this will have far reaching future consequences.

Incredibly, the day after the video was posted, the school district announced they were moving to a mask optional policy, with the ever present threat that a move into the CDC’s absurd “high transmission” zone would mean an immediate return to forced masking.

While that might seem like a win for this parent and for sanity, a statement issued by the superintendent shows that they are completely unrepentant for their actions.

Instead of apologizing for this outrageous behavior, they doubled down and blamed the parent for recording the principal enforcing one of the least defensible policies in modern history:

The incompetence knows no end.

Instead of teachers having to help students “adjust” to school with masks, this superintendent could simply follow science, data, evidence and common sense and ending the ridiculous masking requirement.

But returning school to normal would mean tacitly acknowledging that their political heroes on the left have lied to them and to us, and that’s simply a bridge too far for liberal activists running schools in blue cities.

Looking at the trend of cases in the Mountain View area after mask mandates came into effect, you can see why they’re so determined to enforce this policy:

With success like this, how can you ever stop masking?

In far left areas across the country, they apparently never will.