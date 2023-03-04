California Finally Ending More Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Videos by OutKick

Few states have been as committed to forcing compliance with mandates than California.

Despite the unequivocal failure of mask mandates to accomplish anything anywhere on earth, California’s remained committed.

Even after nearly three years of pandemic restrictions, the state has generally refused to accept that masks don’t work. Even as further high quality evidence confirms that they’re ineffective at preventing respiratory virus transmission.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

Equally unjustifiable is the state’s obsession with vaccine mandates.

Gavin Newsom proudly announced in 2021 that the state would be the “first in the nation” to require vaccines for healthcare workers and state employees.

Even though the vaccines almost immediately showed they weren’t able to prevent transmission either, Newsom refused to relent.

Essentially, since the start of the pandemic, anti-science devotion to disproven “interventions” was a hallmark of California’s COVID response.

But that’s finally coming to an end.

Newsom, hilariously, ended his three year long “state of emergency” recently, and to align with the acceptance that COVID policies don’t work, California public health will stop forcing health workers to pointlessly mask at work. A month from now.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido’s Backyard Mexican Restaurant on February 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signedlegislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Finally Accepting Science…Sort of

It’s inarguably great news that healthcare workers, patients and employees will finally be able to enter hospital settings maskless.

It’s also great news that workers won’t be forced to comply with vaccine mandates, given they were proven indefensible and pointless two years ago.

But the concerning part of this announcement is that California public health has already said they believe they have the authority to reinforce mandates whenever they choose.

Given their years-long commitment to doing what doesn’t work, it wouldn’t be remotely surprising if they return to masks and booster mandates later this year.

That’s the danger in allowing public health departments to continue defying scientific evidence.

Any policy changes feel ultimately hollow, given their delusional belief in mandates that have proven ineffective.

The vaccines, the boosters, the bivalent boosters, masks – none of it has prevented anyone from getting COVID. Pointlessly flailing to control something that cannot be controlled is both inexcusable, and perfectly fitting for California’s government.

But because they refuse to admit that their policies failed and have no chance of working in the future, there’ll always be an excuse to bring them back.

California reported higher age adjusted COVID deaths than Florida thru late 2021 despite mask and vaccine mandates.

Public health departments have been easily susceptible to pervasive misinformation from Fauci, the CDC and other supposed “experts.” Major media outlets have written profoundly inaccurate articles defending masks, even after gold standard reviews proved Fauci wrong.

Protecting the egos and reputations of those who pushed for ineffective policies has been a near-constant goal.

But for now, at least, mask and vaccine mandates are finally coming to an end in one of the most authoritarian COVID regimes. If it can happen there, there may be hope to finally put COVID policies behind us.