California Issues ‘Flex Alert’ to Combat Rolling Blackouts, Energy Plan Failing

California — under the illustrious leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom — has asked its residents to avoid their air conditioners in the midst of a heat wave to prevent rolling blackouts, again.

Sounds like California is indeed the fifth largest economy…in the third world.

It’s time for Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts:

It’s hot this week in California — which can either be attributed to climate change OR summer — but if you Californians were planning on cranking up the AC like you live in a civilized first world country …well, think again!

The manager of California’s power grid has implemented another “flex alert” and for those of you who haven’t lived in the overpriced hellhole of California, that’s when the government asks residents not to use energy between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to prevent rolling blackouts.

California Orders “Flex Alert” to Combat Rolling Blackouts

Not only should residents avoid the AC, you should also avoid appliances such as the dishwasher or washing machine — really any heavy appliance is off limits though Gavin will almost certainly still be using his hair dryer before a night out at the French Laundry.

The powers that be that control the power, don’t want to overly strain the grid and cause a repeat of summer 2020 — not the riot season part they are fine with that — but the two consecutive nights in August of that year when rolling blackouts left hundreds of thousands in the dark.

Now look, the energy grid nationwide is not exactly great so I can’t fault only California for it — as much as I’d like to — but the fact residents in that high tax, high regulation state have to ration energy boggles my mind.

I thought California- with a budget surplus of almost $100 billion- was supposed to be so advanced isn’t that what Gavin is always bellowing from the rooftops?

California’s “Advanced” Energy Plan Failing Californians

Listen, I’m no power grid experiment nor am I a meteorologist but for as much grief as Gavin gives Florida and Ron DeSantis … I’m pretty sure residents of the Sunshine State aren’t told to shut their shades and swelter in the heat SANS HVAC to avoid a rolling blackout…just saying!

Californians, as much as I’d like to remind you, you’re paying way too much to live somewhere that offers way too little, I don’t really want anymore of you moving to Tennessee or any other red state for that matter so I’ll just say, happy heating.

