California 8th Grader Suspended For Wearing ‘Blackface,’ But It Was Just Eye Black

A California middle-schooler was suspended and banned from sporting events for allegedly wearing blackface to a local football game.

Only one problem: It wasn’t blackface.

The eighth-grader — known only as J.A. for privacy reasons — attended a high school football game between La Jolla High School and Morse High School on Oct. 13. Just like many pro athletes he sees on TV, J.A. wore eye black streaked down his cheeks and chin.

(Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression via New York Post)

Anyone who spends any amount of time watching sports will see players wearing black paint under their eyes. Some just use a thin line to mitigate glare from the sun or stadium lights. Others slather it on like war paint.

But apparently there aren’t a lot of sports fans at Muirland Middle School. Because one week later, J.A.’s principal called a meeting with his parents. There, school officials informed them that the student would face a two-day suspension and may not attend any future athletic events.

A disciplinary notice said J.A. “painted his face black at a football game” and characterized the incident as an “offensive comment, intent to harm.”

Principal Jeff Luna also reportedly noted the face paint was offensive because Morse High School is “largely black,” according to Cal Coast News.

Somebody better tell Ray Lewis this blackface is offensive. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Group Fights To Defend Student Against Blackface Allegations

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent an appeal to the principal, claiming he was violating the student’s First Amendment rights — noting J.A.’s eye black was a “non-disruptive expression of team spirit.”

In the lengthy letter, FIRE’s director of public advocacy Aaron Terr argued that J.A’s “appearance emulated the style of eye black worn by many athletes.” He noted that “such use of eye black began as a way to reduce glare during games, but long ago evolved into miniature billboards for personal messages and war-paint slatherings.”

California middle school principals hate Bryce Harper. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

That is different from blackface, he wrote, which is “dark makeup worn to mimic the appearance of a Black person and especially to mock or ridicule Black people.”

Terr requested a response from the school no later than Nov. 22, but filed another letter to the San Diego Unified School District on Monday.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.