Caleb Williams Likes Tweet Saying Bears Should Draft Marvin Harrison Jr. Instead Of Him

It doesn’t look like Caleb Williams wants to move to Chicago.

With only two weeks left in the NFL regular season, the 2024 draft order is starting to fall into place. And barring anything crazy, the Chicago Bears will likely own the No. 1 pick (via the Carolina Panthers).

That means the Bears will have some serious decisions to make. Do they draft Williams — a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback out of Southern California — to potentially become the face of their franchise? Or do they build around Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future and give him the weapons he needs to thrive?

It looks like Williams’ vote is for the latter.

The 22-year-old QB liked a post on X on Sunday insisting that Chicago should take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first pick instead of him.

“Only one option for the @ChicagoBears in the 2024 @NFL draft,” the post read. “It’s not @CALEBcsw, we want @justnfields. The answer is @MarvHarrisonJr.”

Of course, liking a tweet is not the be-all and end-all. And even if Williams doesn’t want to play for the Bears, it’s unlikely his social media activity is going to affect the way NFL GMs approach their offseason moves.

But it does raise some eyebrows.

He knew it would. Caleb Williams loves the spotlight, and he knew exactly what he was doing by liking that tweet.

But who knows? Maybe Williams is just a big Justin Fields fan. And, selflessly, maybe he thinks Harrison is the perfect guy to help him finally reach his potential after three not-so-great seasons.

Not likely, though.

It sure sounds like Williams just isn’t thrilled about playing in the Windy City.

