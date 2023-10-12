Former NFL QB Believes Caleb Williams Will Be The Best-Prepared Signal Caller To Ever Enter The NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer has worked with several superstar quarterbacks since entering the QB coaching space including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and many more. None of those players come close to USC quarterback Caleb Williams, however.

Palmer got his first glimpse at Williams when he was a junior in high school as the signal caller participated in The Elite 11 showcase. It didn’t take him long to realize that Williams was different, in the most complimentary way possible.

“I said it then, and I’ve never said it about anyone else: That’s the best kid I’ve ever seen,” Palmer told Fox News of Williams. “I know when I say those things out loud it can carry some weight, so I don’t throw that around a lot. I’m not the over-hyper.”

The Caleb Williams hype is very real. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Yes, saying Williams is “the best kid I’ve ever seen” after already having worked with the best quarterback in the NFL in Mahomes carries some serious weight.

Given that Williams developed into a star quarterback at the college level and could add his second Heisman Trophy to his closet later this year, Palmer is sticking with what his eyes told him when the Trojan was still in high school.

Caleb Williams The Best-Prepared QB Prospect Ever?

In Palmer’s opinion, Williams will be the most-prepared college quarterback to enter the NFL Draft that he’s ever seen.

“I’ll say right now entering the draft, whenever that is for him, he’ll be the best guy I’ve seen entering the draft,” Palmer said. “Ready to play, can do all the things mental, physical and emotional.

“It feels to me like he’s a top-tier NFL quarterback, like upper half, who is getting to play against college kids this year.”

Caleb Williams is getting quite the amount of praise before playing a down in the NFL. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Going back to Mahomes, Palmer believes Williams’ talent and ability is in a better spot now than Mahomes’ was when he was drafted 10th overall in 2017.

“Talent and ability, yeah, he’s on a faster trajectory toward that than Patrick was,” Palmer said of Williams.

Anytime any quarterback is compared to Mahomes it catches everyone’s attention, but Palmer isn’t comparing the Williams of today to modern-day Mahomes. From a prospect standpoint, it’s tough to argue that the hype around Williams is much greater than it was for Mahomes in ’17.

Whether or not Williams can win two Super Bowls and two league MVP awards in his first six seasons, well, we’ll have to wait and see on that.