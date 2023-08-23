Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Tragic Home Explosion

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has given his first remarks since the tragic death of his father in a house explosion.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Mooresville, North Carolina. The multi-million dollar home exploded and then collapsed, leaving Farley’s 61-year-old father, Robert Farley, dead. He was reportedly on a Facetime call with a friend at the time of the blast, and the person on the other end of the call heard the blast.

Another man, 25-year-old Christian Rogers, was in the home as well, per WCNC. He was taken to a Charlotte hospital after suffering a concussion in the incident.

The Titans CB said that he received a call about what happened while he was in Nashville.

“I got a call around midnight last night in Nashville from a neighbor explaining the situation,” the 24-year-old said. “And it didn’t sound good from the start.”

Farley — who was selected out of Virginia Tech in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft — explained what he was going through. Sadly, this is not Farley’s first brush with tragedy. His mother died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

“I was really emotional earlier,” Farley said, per WCNC. “I’ve kind of leveled off a little bit. It’s just been a hectic roller coaster of a ride. Not only today, just for me the last five years, so I’ve been leaning on my faith and staying with the principles my mother and my father raised me with and that’s what’s been keeping me calm.”

Fortunately, Farley has support from his coaches and teammates. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his and the organization’s willingness to do whatever they can to help.

“We’re doing what we can to support Caleb and his family,” Vrabel said.. “We’ll do everything we can to be there for him. That’s the most important thing. He has to focus on him.

“Everything else is pretty trivial.”

The cause of the blast is still under investigation, though the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office revealed that some deputies reported smelling natural gas after arriving on the scene.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle