Caitlyn Jenner Slams Joe Biden And His Title IX Proposal, Says President ‘Wants To Destroy Women’

Joe Biden is on a mission to ruin women’s sports at the collegiate level in the name of his woke, gender identity-based ideology by proposing radical changes to Title IX. Most level-headed people have an issue with the President’s truly ludicrous proposal but are too afraid to speak up about it, but not Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner joined ‘Tomi Lahren Is Fearless‘ on Wednesday to discuss Title IX and the changes the Biden administration is seeking. The 73-year-old did not hold back in calling out the President’s attempt to “destroy women” and “destroy women’s sports.”

“Joe Biden declared just weeks ago that he wanted to change Title IX, which was set up back in the 1980s for fairness in women’s sports,” Caitlyn Jenner explained. “It was primarily the NCAA scholarship program basically saying that if the men’s team gets 10 scholarships for soccer, the women’s team needs to get 10 scholarships for soccer.”

“It went through, it is the law and it raised women’s sports. Not only from the scholarship standpoint and getting a great education, but it brought women’s sports teams up.”

“Now, Joe Biden wants to destroy women, destroy women’s sports by using this radical gender ideology by saying it’s just how you identify. It’s not your DNA, it is just how you identify to play women’s sports. It is wrong, it can not go through.”

Biden’s newly proposed Title IX regulations, which he conveniently introduced on its 50th anniversary, would expand the protections for women in women’s sport to include sexual orientation and gender identity. In other words, it would make it nearly impossible to keep biological men out of women’s sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.

Title IX was introduced to protect women and further women’s rights, and Biden would like to see all of that progress erased so biological men who simply say they’re a woman can play a sport in college which, by the way, is taking opportunities away from biological women.