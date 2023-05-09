Videos by OutKick

It is going to take a special performance to beat the LSU women’s basketball team in 2023/24, but if anyone is equipted do it, it’s Caitlin Clark. The 21-year-old sharpshooter swept all the National Player of the Year honors after one of the most dominant college basketball seasons of all-time.

Clark averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season. She also knocked down 140 threes, many of which from another stratosphere.

Although Iowa had contributors step up all over the court, it was Clark that led her team to the national championship game. The Tigers ended up putting a beatdown on the Hawkeyes, but Ioaw’s star shooter will have one more season to run it back.

Clark, who has become a household name over the course of her career, is a rising senior. She will try to get the sour taste out of her mouth by cutting down the nets next season.

However, Clark, Iowa and the rest of the country will have to take down a stacked LSU roster. Kim Mulkey won it all in just her second year as head coach, but lost three starters to graduation.

Not to worry— the four-time national champion rebuilt and reloaded.

Angel Reese will be back to compete alongside the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and the top-two transfers. Hailey Van Lith, who averaged 19.7 points per game at Louisville last year, and Aneesah Morrow, who averaged a 25-point double-double at DePaul. Both committed to continue their college careers in Baton Rouge.

The reigning national champions will be the favorites to repeat. Assuming that everything comes together in terms of chemistry and all of that, the Tigers are going to be a problem.

As soon as Morrow and Van Lith announced their decisions, the conversation switched to “who can beat them?”

Caitlin Clark is the way.

While Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team is always going to be near the top of contenders, it was Clark who is being tapped as the likely giant-slayer. She, to many, is women’s college basketball’s only hope of taking down the mighty Bayou Bengals.

Amidst the debate, Clark’s lifetime highlights started to resurface. Her Iowa tape is a lot of fun to watch, and her high school film is special.

Of all of her mixtapes, though, Clark’s eighth grade highlights stand out.

Clark has always been like that— even at 13/14 years old. And now, nearly 10 years later, she is tasked with toppling the mighty Tigers. It’s not an easy thing to do, but if anyone can, it’s Clark.