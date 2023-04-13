All-American Kicker Uses NIL To Provide Post-9/11 Special Ops Veterans With Hunting, Fishing Trips

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of negative conversations surrounding Name, Image and Likeness and how it has “ruined” college football, but Caden Costa is silencing those narratives. The Ole Miss kicker recently launched a crowdfunding campaign, through NIL, to help veterans.

Costa, a sophomore, is using his platform to give back with help from Champsraise. He is raising money for Darby’s Warrior Support to provide physically and emotionally injured post 9/11 Special Operations Combat veterans with all-inclusive hunting and fishing trips.

I am raising money for @DarbysWS to help provide all-inclusive hunting and fishing experiences to post-9/11 Special Operations Combat veterans in an environment that fosters rehabilitation. Donate: https://t.co/QfQbBjXlJ6 pic.twitter.com/y3aPC8wz3r — Caden Costa (@CadenCosta13) April 9, 2023

The campaign opened on April 9th and Costa’s efforts are already out to a hot start.

Growing up in South Louisiana, I was introduced to the outdoors at an early age and know firsthand the benefits of getting to go fishing and hunting. I am extremely proud to partner with this organization because no one deserves a break like our troops. They have risked so much for us, and getting to help provide hunting and fishing trips is just one small step we can take to say ‘thank you.’ — Caden Costa

It is a cause that is near and dear to Costa’s heart, and he wouldn’t be allowed to help out without the new rules on NIL. Name, Image and Likeness is being used for good and the Rebels’ kicker is among those who are taking the opportunity to give back.

What is Champsraise?

Champsraise, founded by Ole Miss alumnus Tyler Jordon, is a crowdfunding platform for college and pro athletes that makes it easy for them to impact causes near and dear to their hearts and develop their brands to endure for a lifetime. It is already working with multiple athletes to support great causes, even as it gets off of the ground.

Each athlete’s profile is SEO-optimized to their name, which allows fans to seamlessly find and support athletes’ favorite causes. Their profiles also feature a Linkedin-style bio. It highlights their unique passions, skills, and interests, along with their hometown, jersey number (if applicable), major, sport, social handles, and email address for business inquiries. Businesses that see an athlete supporting a cause that resonates with their target audiences and consumers can effortlessly reach out to the athlete for an NIL deal via the email address on their page.

Costa is just the most-recent athlete to get signed up!