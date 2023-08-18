Cade York Deletes Halftime Instagram Post After Missing Two Game-Winning Kicks

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a rough August for Cade York.

The Cleveland Browns kicker has now missed field goals in each of the team’s three preseason games. But York’s performance Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles has some Browns fans especially concerned.

The 22-year-old missed both of his attempts at the game-winning kick with two minutes on the clock. With a chance to take the lead, York missed wide right from 47 yards.

But an Eagles penalty on that play gave him a second chance — this time, from 5 yards closer. Unfortunately for York, though, that kicked sailed wide left. And the game ended in an 18-18 tie.

"Well, I know what they're going to be talking about on Cleveland sports talk radio tomorrow. I mean, back-to-back chances to take the lead, and (Cade) York missed it twice."- Ross Tucker pic.twitter.com/zfxXdfEkJo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

But it gets worse.

In the locker room at halftime, York had re-posted on his Instagram a celebratory shot of a kick made in the first half.

He promptly deleted the post right after the game, but it was too late. Fans already had the screen shots.

Well, when your kicker is on IG at halftime posting that he made a kick in the first half… pic.twitter.com/Ttq3Fp1TUx — John (@Believeland46) August 18, 2023

Let this be a lesson to all athletes: Don’t be scrolling Instagram in the middle of a game!

Granted, it’s only the preseason. But York, entering his second year in the NFL, had a so-so rookie season — making 24 of 32 field goals and missing two extra points. So he’s still going to have to prove he deserves that roster spot.

That said, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t bringing in competition for York just yet.

“I think it’s preseason, so everyone is working through the preseason,” Stefanski said. “And certainly, as you know Cade wants to make those so that we can finish as a team. So, we can go get that [win]. But he’s like any young player. He’s like any player on our roster. It’s preseason, so he’s got to continue to work through it.”

York will have one more opportunity to work through it on Aug. 26 against the Kansas City Chiefs.