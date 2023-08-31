Cade McNamara’s Dad Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Infamous Michigan QB Competition

Videos by OutKick

The competition for a starting quarterback spot in college football is usually intense. However, it’s not every day that it gets so intense that one player’s dad even says it made him uncomfortable, as was the case for former Michigan signal caller Cade McNamara.

In 2021, McNamara led the Wolverines to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, a win over Ohio State during the regular season campaign, and a Big Ten title, the program’s first in almost two decades.

However, that wasn’t enough to keep McNamara from a nasty battle with teammate J.J. McCarthy for the starting spot. It lasted into the regular season but eventually McNamara — who eventually suffered a torn MCL — lost out.

While the Wolverines went to the College Football Playoff again, McNamara was in California rehabbing his knee.

In the spring, he moved on to the University of Iowa as a grad transfer.

Now, his dad, Gary McNamara is talking about just how intense it got.

“That whole process of the reality of what was going on in practice and the reality of what was being said in the public, it was so bizarre. And it made me uncomfortable,” the elder McNamara told Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen.

It wasn’t just the QB battle that drove a wedge between McNamara and Michigan, so did the disagreement over how to treat his injured knee.

Michigan hoped for a solution that would allow McNamara a quick return to backup McCarthey. However, upon getting a second opinion, it was discovered that there was more damage than originally thought. So, he underwent season-ending surgery.

Iowa and Michigan aren’t scheduled to play this season, but they could meet in the Big Ten Championship.

