Iowa Fans Hit With Cade McNamara Injury News As Season Hangs On The Brink

Iowa QB Cade McNamara has likely played his last football of the year.

The Hawkeyes quarterback suffered a left knee injury during a 26-16 win Saturday over Michigan State, and fans immediately feared the worst. Now, it seems like those fears have been confirmed.

McNamara is unlikely to play another snap this season after suffering the leg knee injury, according to 247Sports.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz previously said over the weekend, “I mean, you can probably figure that one out yourself. It’s not good. No player who gets injured is feeling too happy about things.”

It appears his assessment of the situation has proven to be accurate. With McNamara sidelined, Deacon Hill is now the starting QB of the Hawkeyes.

Prayers up for Cade McNamara. Took a nasty hit here 🙏pic.twitter.com/EzrXmsS3QS — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 1, 2023

Cade McNamara reportedly done for the year.

This is a huge blow for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Fans might look at the 4-1 record and wonder how the season can possibly be on the brink.

Well, McNamara was one of the few parts of the Iowa offense that was generally okay. The Michigan transfer was a huge upgrade.

He wasn’t lighting it up by any stretch, and had 505 passing yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions until he got hurt Saturday. The numbers aren’t amazing, but he’s by far the best option under center. That option is now no longer on the table for Kirk Ferentz and his OC son Brian.

Iowa QB Cade McNamara reportedly out for the year. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Deacon Hill, a former Wisconsin QB, has thrown for 164 yards, one touchdown, one interception and completed just 42.9% of his passes (15/35) so far this season. Those numbers aren’t great at all. Completing just 42.9% of your passes is brutal, and he’s now QB1.

Iowa has played one good team all season, and it was Penn State. The Hawkeyes lost 31-0, and one of the team’s top offensive players is now out. Fans have every right to be nervous, and with a game against Wisconsin looming in two weeks, the situation could get very ugly in Iowa City.

Deacon Hill is QB1 for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Cade McNamara got hurt against Michigan State. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Cade McNamara makes a full recovery, but for now, Iowa might be in big trouble.