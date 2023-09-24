Cringe Cade McNamara Quote Resurfaces After Penn State Blows Out Iowa

Videos by OutKick

Iowa QB Cade McNamara is probably regretting some comments from last year following a devastating loss to Penn State.

The Hawkeyes were absolutely dismantled and destroyed 31-0 Saturday by the Nittany Lions. Iowa’s offensive display was nothing short of absolutely abysmal.

The team finished with 56 passing yards with only six completions and ran for 20 yards on 17 carries. It was as ugly as ugly can get.

Well, an old quote from McNamara is making the rounds online after the embarrassing loss, and it’s definitely a tough look.

The Iowa Hawkeyes had just 56 passing yards against Penn State. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back in late 2022, McNamara appeared on “The QB Room” podcast and hyped up Iowa’s offense and called out the haters.

“Please, just keep on saying it’s the sh*ttiest offense in college football. Please just think we are gonna be so sh*tty next year. Please,” McNamara proudly boasted (via ClutchPoints.com).

Well, Cade, the internet is forever and it doesn’t forget. After having a grand total of 76 yards on offense Saturday against Penn State, it’s fair for people to wonder if the team does have “the sh*ttiest offense in college football.”

Penn State destroyed Iowa 31-0. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Iowa put on a terrible performance against Penn State.

If you’re going to run your mouth and tell critics to talk trash about the offense, you better go out and win.

You simply can’t say, “Please, just keep on saying it’s the sh*ttiest offense in college football. Please just think we are gonna be so sh*tty next year. Please” and then get blown out 31-0. If you do, you’re going to get roasted.

That’s exactly what is happening right now. Penn State rolled through Iowa, the Hawkeyes looked unbelievably bad and the internet always remembers when someone makes a comment like McNamara did.

Old Cade McNamara quote resurfaces after blowout loss to Penn State. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of luck to the Hawkeyes and McNamara the rest of the way. It definitely looks like they’re going to need it. Next time, keep the cringe quotes to yourself and you won’t get lit up online after getting wrecked on the field.