Iowa QB Throws Offensive Coordinator Under The Bus In Ruthless Fashion

Cade McNamara wants people to know he’s not to blame for Iowa’s struggles in the passing game.

Iowa’s receivers have combined for just 14 receptions through four games, which is simply a mind-boggling stat.

The top two pass catchers in the offense are tight ends, and Seth Anderson is the top receiver with 68 yards on four receptions. The Hawkeyes really aren’t getting the WR room involved at all, and McNamara made it clear he has nothing to do with it. Point the finger at OC Brian Ferentz.

“I’m just the quarterback, I’m not calling the plays or doing any of that,” McNamara said during a Tuesday press conference when discussing the receivers not getting many touches at all.

New year, same movie with the Iowa Hawkeyes. You can set your watch to the Hawkeyes having offensive issues.

The identity of the team is pretty simple and consistent. Hard-nosed defense that is usually near the top of the Big Ten and an offense that struggles to do anything.

Remember, Brian Ferentz needs the team to average 25 points and win seven games in order for his contract to renew. The team is so bad on the offensive side of the ball there’s literally a scoring clause in his contract.

Iowa and Cade McNamara got blown out by Penn State 31-0. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Now, the team’s starting QB is out there throwing Ferentz under the bus after a 31-0 loss to Penn State. McNamara finished the game against the Nittany Lions with 42 yards on 5/14 passing. It was brutal to watch.

It really does seem like every single season, fans of the Hawkeyes convince themselves this is the year things will be different. There’s always so much optimism from Iowa fans. They’re the definition of good-hearted, hard-working people. They’re great football fans. Yet, nothing really changes. The team is now four games into the 2023 season, and Cade McNamara is already looking to point fingers.

Cade McNamara and the Iowa Hawkeyes are struggling to get receivers involved in the passing game. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Best of luck the rest of the way. It certainly appears like the team is in for a bumpy ride down the stretch.