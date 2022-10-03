Netflix’s New Horror Series Looks Like The Stuff Of Nightmares

“Cabinet of Curiosities” looks like a horrifying series.

The upcoming Netflix series from Guillermo del Toro is “a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror.”

Netflix releases preview for “Cabinet of Curiosities” from Guillermo del Toro. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3E1URhCR60)

While that doesn’t give fans many details, the description from Netflix adds it’s a “visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection.”

Well, if the preview is an indication of what fans can expect, it’s going to give people a lot of nightmares.

Say whatever you want about Netflix or the state of entertainment, but this series looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun.

A horror series needs to be really good to move the needle, and there’s pretty much nobody better in the genre than Del Toro.

He’s the kind of horror that’s not just slasher stuff and pure gore. His horror is pretty advanced, and it looks like that trend will continue with “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

Netflix releases trailer for “Cabinet of Curiosities” from Guillermo del Toro. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3E1URhCR60)

Netflix has made successful horror content in the past.

Netflix also has some serious recent success in the horror genre. The streaming giant released the “Fear Street” trilogy, and all three movies were awesome.

I’d argue – and be correct – that all three films were among the best movies of 2021. Now, Netflix is going back to the horror well with “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

You can catch the series starting October 25. That’s a little less than a week before Halloween, which should give you plenty of time to get into a spooky mood.