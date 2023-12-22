NFL Injury Analysis: C.J. Stroud Faces Pivotal Week; Steelers Concussion Investigation Should Expand; Jonathan Taylor Returns

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Stroud isn’t playing for the Houston Texans against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday but it’s next week’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans that concerns former Chargers team doctor David Chao.

That’s because Stroud is missing two games (weeks) while in the concussion protocol but a third week would have significant long-lasting meaning, per Dr. Chao.

“This third week will be really key because our numbers show that if you don’t return in the third week, it becomes prolonged,” Dr. Chao, an Outkick contributor, said. “Look at Hayden Hurst. Look at other examples. Tua [Tagovailoa] last season. Right now he’s out this week, but foreshadowing next week is very important for Houston and C.J. Stroud.”

C.J. Stroud suffered his concussion against the New York Jets. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Percent Of Players Out Of Concussion Protocol After Two Weeks Is 80% And If Not … Bad News

Dr. Chao’s Sports Injury Central numbers show 80% of players return to play after being out two weeks with a concussion.

But if a player isn’t able to return for the third week, the problem usually extends multiple weeks after that. And it sometimes becomes a season-ending scenario.

“Let’s just hope he can come back next week is my point,” Dr. Chao said, “but if he doesn’t, this becomes a bigger deal — at least for Houston in this season.”

The Texans have become improbable and surprising playoff contenders this year and perhaps could continue that path with Stroud back in the lineup after this upcoming game.

But it wouldn’t surprise if the dominant thinking within the organization would be to protect Stroud by using a long-term view of the situation.

“They probably would say, ‘Take your time, let’s be careful, we’re not winning the Super Bowl this year,’ ” Dr. Chao said. “He’s the franchise, let not jeopardize it … They want to play a long game with that kid.”

Cameron Heyward was quickly out of the concussion protocol this week. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Cameron Heyward Concussion Should Be Investigated

The Pittsburgh Steelers concussion issues: The Steelers saw defensive defensive end T.J. Watt leave a game two Thursdays ago for a concussion exam which he passed. He continued to play. The next day he reported delayed onset symptoms and was placed in the concussion protocol.

Last Saturday the Steelers had defensive lineman Cameron Heyward play 77% of the snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals and then he entered the concussion protocol after the game.

So like Watt, Heyward had delayed onset symptoms.

And, like Watt, Heyward was cleared within days despite the delayed onset diagnosis that typically leads players to miss at least one week.

“In general if you play a game, say on Sunday, and show up Monday with concussion symptoms, in general you don’t get cleared,” Dr. Chao said.

Quick Return From Concussion For Heyward, Watt

The curious thing is the Steelers on consecutive weeks have had two players who entered the concussion protocol the day after a game and were cleared early the following week when the team begins preparing for its next opponent.

That typically doesn’t happen, either.

The NFL has been investigating the Watt episode. Dr. Chao expects the Heyward issue to be added to the investigation.

“They’re already investigating T.J. Watt, right? And the Steelers now have a second consecutive incident of postgame concussion protocol,” Dr. Chao said. “Cam Heyward wasn’t removed from the game but yet he entered the protocol afterward.

“So it calls into question whether the T.J. Watt investigation will now include Cam Heyward, they’ll do a separate one, or they’ll just leave it alone. I think what they probably will do is incorporate it into the fact-finding with T.J. Watt.”

It would likely be a bad look for the Steelers to be investigated a second time in two weeks and the NFL knows this. That almost seems accusatory.

But delving into the facts of the Heyward incident in conjunction with and in addition to the Watt incident seems fair and prudent.

Jonathan Taylor earlier this season against the Browns. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor Joins Colts Playoff Push

Jonathan Taylor (thumb): After Jonathan Taylor fractured his right thumb Nov. 26 and had surgery days later to speed his recovery, the Indianapolis Colts opted not to place the running back on the injured reserve list hoping he could come back as early as three weeks after the surgery.

Taylor isn’t promising he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but he’s tracking that way after practicing on Thursday.

“I might have said he’s later than what I thought he’d be,” Dr. Chao said. “I thought he might have played this last week but it is what it is.”

With a full four weeks to recover, Taylor should be at this usual outstanding level.

“I have confidence he’ll be fine,” Dr. Chao said. “He may have a splint on his thumb. Ball security is a minimal issue but he should be good to go.”

Taylor is due for a good stretch of luck on the injury front. He missed the season’s first four games because of his recovery from offseason ankle surgery and was just getting comfortable when the thumb injury happened.

“I was just sick,” Taylor said Thursday. “I’m like, ‘Man, another one?’ “

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero