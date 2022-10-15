BYU Fans Baffle And Delight Visiting Arkansas Fans By Giving Them Free Treats During Game

Brigham Young University, BYU, is a predominantly Mormon institute of higher learning. Many, if not most, of the students are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
While a lot of the overarching stereotypes about the Mormon people are not always true, one in particular is completely accurate. People of the LDS faith are incredibly hospitable.
It’s kinda like “southern hospitality,” in that they want you to experience their place and their people in the most positive way possible. Unlike in the SEC, however, there is absolutely zero hostility toward opposing fans.
Arkansas fans, who were left both delighted and baffled by BYU fans, learned that to be true on Saturday
The Razorbacks traveled to Provo, Utah for a unique non-conference matchup that pit a really strong Cougars side against an SEC program with extremely high hopes. It ended up being a very high-scoring affair, but the final result is beside the point here.
As the game got underway, a group of BYU fans made their way over the the visiting section with treats. They passed out ice cream from the school’s famous ‘BYU Creamery on Ninth’ and the extremely popular Cougar Tails, which are essentially giant maple donuts.
It didn’t cost the Arkansas fans a penny. They were paid for by the home side and passed out in good faith——— literally.
While Razorback fans might pour an extra drink for a visiting fan at a tailgate, the act of kindness in Provo goes above and beyond. And they do it every game! Especially the big ones.
BYU fans go out of their way to make sure that the opposing fanbase gets to enjoy their ice cream and Cougar Tails in the same way that they do. It’s a really cool thing that deserves its shine!
The BYU defense is also being generous hosts by absolutely letting the Razorback offense do whatever it wants to.