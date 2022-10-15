BYU Fans Baffle And Delight Visiting Arkansas Fans By Giving Them Free Treats During Game

Brigham Young University, BYU, is a predominantly Mormon institute of higher learning. Many, if not most, of the students are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While a lot of the overarching stereotypes about the Mormon people are not always true, one in particular is completely accurate. People of the LDS faith are incredibly hospitable.

Never seen this before. BYU athletic department has hosts / greeters for their opponents. They welcome all the coaches & players.@BYUCougars good work @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/nVTDPYeuFP — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) October 15, 2022

It’s kinda like “southern hospitality,” in that they want you to experience their place and their people in the most positive way possible. Unlike in the SEC, however, there is absolutely zero hostility toward opposing fans.

Arkansas fans, who were left both delighted and baffled by BYU fans, learned that to be true on Saturday

The Razorbacks traveled to Provo, Utah for a unique non-conference matchup that pit a really strong Cougars side against an SEC program with extremely high hopes. It ended up being a very high-scoring affair, but the final result is beside the point here.

As the game got underway, a group of BYU fans made their way over the the visiting section with treats. They passed out ice cream from the school’s famous ‘BYU Creamery on Ninth’ and the extremely popular Cougar Tails, which are essentially giant maple donuts.

It didn’t cost the Arkansas fans a penny. They were paid for by the home side and passed out in good faith——— literally.

BYU people have been passing out free cougar tails and ice cream to us in the visiting section and I am not mad about it. pic.twitter.com/wjX3dQTQVh — Forrest* (@Coach_Acuff) October 15, 2022

BYU people hand out free ice cream to the visitor section every game. It’s quite the thing. pic.twitter.com/5mU1sVudPk — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) October 15, 2022

While Razorback fans might pour an extra drink for a visiting fan at a tailgate, the act of kindness in Provo goes above and beyond. And they do it every game! Especially the big ones.

Nice touch @BYU to pass out free ice cream to Baylor fans! pic.twitter.com/7EXvVOnkHv — Jason Cook (@jason_cook) September 11, 2022

BYU fans go out of their way to make sure that the opposing fanbase gets to enjoy their ice cream and Cougar Tails in the same way that they do. It’s a really cool thing that deserves its shine!