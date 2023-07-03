BYU Botches On-Field Logo Rollout With Design Error While Offering First Look Into New Big 12 Reality

Videos by OutKick

Brigham Young University is a member of the Big 12 Conference. It’s official.

The Cougars used to compete in the West Coast Conference for every sport except for football, which was an independent program. Not anymore!

While conference realignment continues to shake things up across the country, the Big 12 got ahead of two prominent exits for next season and added four members to its roster. When Missouri and Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 did not replace the Tigers or Aggies.

As a result, the Big 12 had just 10 teams. Now it has 14.

Texas and Oklahoma are set to bounce for the SEC in 2024. The Sooners and Longhorns will play one final season in the Big 12.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 added Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU. There will be 14 teams in the Big 12 during the upcoming academic year before it goes back to 12 next summer.

The two Cougars, Bearcats and Knights’ move was made official on July 1 and Cosmo, BYU’s mascot, got right to work. His first day with the Big 12 was very busy!

Meanwhile, back in Provo, BYU football offered the first glimpse at the future. Rather, the present.

It was the first time that the XII logo graced the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars also teased beautiful new end zone designs that will debut for their first Big 12 home game against Cincinnati.

There was just one problem with BYU’s field design!

One of the two Big 12 logos was upside down and at the wrong spot on the field.

On the near side, the XII was “painted: on the 25-yard-line and faced the near sideline. On the far side, the XII logo was “painted” on the 15-yard-line and… also faced the near sideline.

The Cougars were quick to own up to their mistake.

Yeah we botched that. Our bad. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 1, 2023

All-in-all, BYU’s Big 12 rollout was perfect. New end zones, new logos.

The only issue was that the new logos didn’t quite add up. Oops!