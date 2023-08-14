Videos by OutKick

Ques Glover only joined the BYU basketball program three months ago. He is already gone.

The Cougars lost one of its expected primary scorers ahead of their first season in the Big 12 just like that. It all came down to Name, Image and Likeness.

It’s a tough look for BYU, which has been at the center of multiple NIL-related struggles beyond just hoops. They either couldn’t or didn’t pay Glover enough. Or both.

Sounds more like the former than the latter. Definitely both.

Glover, who began his career at Florida, transferred to Samford in 2021. He averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game in his first year and led the team again during the 2022/23 season.

And then he entered the transfer portal.

Glover ultimately ended up at BYU in May. Now he’s back in the transfer portal as a graduate player with one year of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Mark Pope said that the responsibility falls on his shoulders.

BYU couldn’t pay Ques Glover.

(Photos by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire, Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

He was not able to ensure that the Cougars met Glover’s NIL needs.

It was all NIL related. It was very simple. My job, what the rules allow is for me to fundraise on behalf of an entity. The rules allow me to connect current student athletes with an entity and they actually allowed me to provide space for him to meet, right? I can’t do any of that with prospective athletes. — BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope

Pope said that he is starting every single day in coaching at 55/60% time deficit because of NIL

I’ve got to do a better job right now. Probably 35-40% of my day is trying to win over the hearts and minds of anybody that will listen in terms of helping us with this collective. — BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope

And he does not plan on slowing down. Rather, the opposite.

Tom (Holmoe) and Brian (Santiago) have done an unbelievable job giving us guidance on that. And I’m not getting the job done in terms of rallying the troops. It’s my job and so I’m taking it really seriously and I’ll probably elevate the amount of time I’m spending on it. Because it’s a defining feature of college basketball right now. It’s the new challenge that we’re facing and it’s my job and so I’ve got to do a better job. — BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope

Although Pope took responsibility for Glover’s departure, the boosters in and around Provo are also equally as responsible, if not more so. They did not raise enough money to keep him on the roster.

Had they paid him more money, he would have stayed. They didn’t, so he left!

This is the world in which we live. NIL is not everything, but it may as well be.