Buzzer Fight Breaks Out As Rangers Drop Game 5 Against Lightning, 3-1

The New York Rangers may have struck first, but the Tampa Bay Lightning delivered the knockout punch.

Thursday night’s Game 5 was anticipated as the deciding win in the series, with both teams tied at 2-2.

New York was hoping for a hometown stand after dropping two straight against Tampa Bay. Instead, they lost the fight. Somewhat literally.

Ryan Lindgren broke the scoreboard’s dry spell in the second period, netting the game’s first goal for the Rangers, 1-0. Advantage: New York.

A 5v5 goal for the Rangers, in this economy? Ryan Lindgren opens the scoring, 1-0. pic.twitter.com/WFsBlWiUoP — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 10, 2022

However, Tampa’s Mikhail Sergachev recorded his first goal in the last 40 playoff appearances, tying up the score at 1-1 in the second.

New York welcomed back Ryan Strome, but a crucial miss to go up made his return a bittersweet watch.

Strome just whiffed pic.twitter.com/aeX4WHqbCw — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 10, 2022

With less than two minutes left in the third, both teams were tied at 1-1 and staring down another overtime session until Sergachev hit his second goal of the night, past Chris Kreider and goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Brandon Hagel buried the Rangers with an empty netter as the clock hit 58 seconds.

GOAL ⚡️



The Lightning take the lead late in the third to win the game! pic.twitter.com/5tQTWR2eIW — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2022

As the clock drew near expiration, Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov seemed eager to squeeze in a last-second goal to throw salt on the wound for New York. After a healthy shove was delivered in response, an all-out brawl broke out.

Steven Stamkos takes down Alexis Lafreniere at the end of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/VzwdC7jjiN — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 10, 2022

Fights galore after the horn.pic.twitter.com/thj3s1NXO2 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) June 10, 2022

Lightning cap Steven Stamkos and Rangers left winger Alexis Lafreniere showcased all the main card action as they swapped brutal swings. Surrounding teammates started their spats and the players were separated (with Stamkos the clear winner).

Lafreniere left the ice with a cut on the side of his face, mirroring the wounded Rangers team now down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference final.

Tampa Bay is 8-2 in series where they lead 3-2.

New York looks to stay alive on Saturday as they face off in Game 6.

