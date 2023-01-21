Buzz Aldrin Ties The Knot For The Fourth Time At 93

Buzz Aldrin had himself a day on Friday. The second man to walk on the moon, and one of the last living astronauts from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Celebrating a birthday would be plenty of excitement for the average nonagenarian. But this is Buzz Aldrin, and he’s anything but an average nonagenarian. His birthday was just the beginning of a huge day for the former astronaut.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and guest at The Beverly Hilton Hotel (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In addition to turning 93, Aldrin was honored by Living Legends of Aviation. He topped that by marrying his “longtime love” Dr. Anca Faur. The 63-year-old attractive blonde is his fourth wife.

Dr. Faur has a PhD in chemical engineering and is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures. She joins Lois Driggs Cannon, Beverly Van Zile, and Joan Archer on the list of the astronaut’s wives.

Aldrin took to Twitter to announce the news. He said in a tweet, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.”

He then added that the ceremony was small one and the two were very excited. The tweet continued, “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Buzz Aldrin Keeps Adding To His Legend

Aldrin’s official website says, “An estimated 600 million people – at that time, the worlds largest television audience in history – witnessed this unprecedented heroic endeavor.”

Some might think walking on the moon is Aldrin’s most impressive achievement. It’s true, walking on the moon is very impressive. Very few people have ever done it.

That said, there’s an argument to be made that marrying an attractive younger woman at the age of 93 is slightly more impressive. Especially if he was able to consummate the marriage.

There aren’t many at his age who can do either of those things. Talk about unprecedented heroic endeavors.