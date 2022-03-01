Buy Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida Mansion — $59,000,000

Videos by OutKick

Are you looking to escape New York and California before those hellholes suck the final 12 ounces of life out of your system? Did you finally cash out the retirement and now you want to blow that pile of money?

Well, President Donald Trump has a house you might want to consider. A year after listing his highly desirable ocean-front property for $49 million, The Donald is back with the property and looking to add a chapter to his brilliant book, “The Art of the Deal,” as he slapped a new $59,000,000 asking price on this eight-bedroom, 11 bathroom mansion.

That’s right, a $10,000,000 price increase. Do you think the United States is growing more prime ocean-front land like this? Nope. Now it’s going to take a massive chunk of your 401k to buy one of Donald’s prized possessions.

Via Zillow.com / Listed by Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates

Mansion Global reports that this Palm Beach beauty is currently listed as owned by a limited liability company managed by Eric Trump. In 2018, the LLC bought the house, which is located across the street from Mar-a-Lago, from Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne, for $18.5 million.

Now, with inventory low and rich people looking to escape those blue state hell holes, it’s time to try this listing at $59 million and that just might be a steal. Mansion Global reports that the median price in this part of Palm Beach is up 149% and now hovers at around $23.3 million.

In 2018, Eric Trump told Mansion Global that it was “a great honor to have purchased one of the finest mansions in Palm Beach.”

Now it can all be yours — at a price. How much are those unobstructed ocean views worth to your wife? Does this one check all the boxes? Take a look. Offer asking and have it for the summer.

How does riding your golf cart over to Mar-a-Lago for lunch and cocktails sound? You can’t live any closer to the action.

