Grow Up: Arkansas State’s Butch Jones Hints That Negativity Around His Program Is From Tennessee Fans | Trey Wallace

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones has placed some of the negativity surrounding his team’s season-opening loss to Oklahoma on fans Tennessee, where Jones used to coach.

I hate to break it to Butch, but when you lose 73-0 against anybody, you’re going to receive a lot of negativity commentary. It just so happens that Tennessee fans have a strong presence on social media. But if he’s going to blame folks, start with the media, which was ripping him following the game, myself included.

“A lot of that (negativity) is from another fan base”…..who do we think Butch is talking about? pic.twitter.com/40J46QGK41 — Vols Big Orange Podcast (@BigOrangePod) September 6, 2023

I don’t care how much money you’re getting paid to go play Oklahoma, that kind of loss will bring all sorts of attention to your program. Arkansas State used to be a school that produced a number of head coaches that would find success at the next level, almost like a Triple-A baseball team.

But now, fans in Jonesboro have to sit through this era under Butch Jones and wait for the next cliche to drop or soundbite on “focusing.”

Butch Jones decided to answer a question about not paying attention to social media during these times, by talking about people on social media. He can’t have it both ways, which he seemingly tried to do in front of Arkansas State reporters.

KNOXVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 04: Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones celebrates with offensive lineman Coleman Thomas (55) after a game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Tennessee Volunteers on November 4, 2017, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His infatuation with the persona he left in Knoxville is a bit over the top. I don’t think he should be worrying about what Tennessee fans have to say, and focusing on the Arkansas State fan base. He left his name on a high school scoreboard that he donated during his time in Knoxville, so I’d just leave it at that.

As for going after Tennessee fans, it serves no purpose. Trust me, after speaking with folks in Jonesboro over the last few days, he focus should be on keeping his job, not social media.